The Washington City Council Monday tabled a permit for an indoor gun range until the potential outdoor noise generated there can be measured.
Nicholas Watts, owner of Nick’s Gun and Pawn, is seeking a special use permit for the range as an addition to his business, located at 1807 E. Fifth St.
The property is zoned C-2, and an indoor range requires a special use permit in that district. Plans call for a 60- foot by 60-foot expansion. The property is located on a portion of Fifth Street that has a mix of residential to light industrial uses.
The council agreed to table the request until June 3 after a decibel limit is set for the gun range.
“If we approve this and all of the sudden there are complaints from neighbors,” asked Councilman Steve Sullentrup, “what do we do then?”
According to Watts, the building will be designed to keep noise inside.
“It will have less noise on the exterior than the audio shop (Mach 1 Audio) across the street now,” he said.
The hours of operation for Nick’s Gun and Pawn now are Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Watts is proposing similar hours for the range, but plans call for it to be open Mondays through Saturdays. He added he may stay open later than 3 p.m. Saturdays as well.
He noted that it will be pistols and rifles fired in the range.
When asked, Watts said there will be a delay in his plans because he will not hire an engineering firm until the special use permit is approved.
“Sorry to inconvenience you but we need to make sure this is right on our end,” said Sullentrup.
Darren Lamb, city administrator, added that the special use permit could be transferred to another owner at a later date.
Sal Maniaci, director of community and economic development, stated the property directly behind the expansion is commercial and the gun range will be completely indoors and screened from neighboring properties.
City staff recommended approval of the special use permit.
On May 13, the Washington Planning and Zoning Commission voted 7-0 to recommend approval of the request.
A parking plan will be required prior to occupancy to ensure the minimum standards are met, Maniaci had stated.
In April, the city council approved a new definition in its codes to allow for an indoor gun range within the city limits.
Prior to approval of the code change, indoor gun ranges are not defined as a permitted use in any zoning districts. The code amendment allows indoor gun ranges to be placed in C-2, C-3, M-1 and M-2 zoning districts with a special use permit.
In addition, the city also has an ordinance that states firearms can only be discharged on properties 3 acres or more. That was to protect large property owners in the city if they wished to hunt, however, it inexplicably prohibited gun ranges because it did not specify indoor or outdoor, according to Maniaci.