Council members Monday revived an ordinance allowing short-term lodging at a home in a Washington neighborhood.
The council affirmed the request with a 6-2 vote for a special use permit to operate a Vacation Rental By Owner (VRBO) at 1518 Riverview Drive.
The request was made by homeowners Diana Tyler, Washington, and Steve White, San Juan Bautista, Calif.; and Tyann Marcink (Hammond), who will manage the business.
Voting against the ordinance were Councilmen Mark Hidritch and Steve Sullentrup. Those in favor were Gretchen Pettet, Joe Holtmeier, Jeff Patke, Mark Wessels, Nick Obermark and Greg Skornia.
A short-term rental has been opposed by several neighbors who have spoken out against the proposal in public hearings in front of the council and at the July 8 Washington Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. However, the plan board voted 5-3 to recommend the council approve the request. The dissenting votes were cast by Samantha Cerutti Wacker, John Borgmann and Mark Hidritch.
Then, at the July 15 council meeting, members voted 4-2 in favor of the ordinance, but it required at least five affirmative votes to be approved. At that meeting Sullentrup and Hidritch cast the dissenting votes, while Pettet, Holtmeier, Patke and Wessels voted in favor of the request. Councilmen Skornia and Obermark were not at that meeting.
On Aug. 5, Marcink and Tyler petitioned the board to have the ordinance appear again on a city council agenda when the full council was in attendance. The council voted 6-1 to allow for the ordinance to again be acted on at the Aug. 19 meeting. Councilman Mark Hidritch voted against seeing the ordinance a second time. Skornia was not at Monday’s meeting.
The home is located in a R-1B Zoning District. Short-term lodging, anything less than 30 days, requires a special use permit for any zoning district outside of C-3 Overlay Districts.
Supporters and those in opposition of the request were not given another opportunity to speak about the proposal Monday.
Voting Again
Patke raised a point that resurrecting ordinances that were approved, or not, is not common, and this case does not set a precedent for people to petition the council when a vote does not go in their favor.
“I want to make sure it is not a common practice to bring an ordinance back,” Patke noted.
City Administrator Darren Lamb stated that there has not been an ordinance brought back to the council for many years.
“I don’t think we have had this situation in 15-plus years,” he commented.
Obermark added it should only be a “case-by-case” basis.
Objections
During public hearing, residents in the area of Riverview Drive say a short-term rental would ruin the “integrity” of their neighborhood.
Mark Wood, who lives on First Parkway directly behind the Riverview Drive home, said his family has lived in the neighborhood for 70 years, and it had been the “prime” subdivision in Washington where lawyers, doctors and other professionals had lived.
Mary Bishop said the neighbors would not know who would be “coming or going” from the residence.
Marc Thurston said allowing a business in a residential area is a “slippery slope” and that permitting the use there would be a mistake.
Support
There are residents who support short-term lodging at the home.
Another neighbor, Mark Michels, said he would prefer a VRBO that is well-maintained to a long-term rental.
Sally Haddox, who also lives in the subdivision, also stated she would prefer to see a VRBO.