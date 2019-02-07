An important component to federal grant applications are sidewalks.
And according to John Nilges, director of public services, projects that do not include pedestrian transportation are more likely to be quashed.
Nilges Monday night was given the green light by the city council to seek federal funding for projects on Jefferson Street and Westlink Drive.
He explained this is the first time the city is seeking two grants in the same fiscal year through the federal Surface Transportation Program (STP).
The council voted 8-0 to apply for the grants through the East-West Gateway Council of Governments (EWGW). If the city does not receive grants, the application fee will be refunded, officials said.
Nilges added he is more optimistic for funding on Jefferson Street because the plans call for sidewalks.
“If you want to leverage (STP) funds, you have to have a sidewalk component,” he said. “That drives the cost of the project up.”
Over the past several years, the federal government has sought greater compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
“If this project would have been done eight years ago, it would have been half the cost.”
Nilges explained that the grant proposals are reviewed and assigned points. Projects that have sidewalks earn much higher marks than projects that do not.
“It’s a whole different atmosphere when using federal dollars,” he added.
Jefferson Street
Tentative plans call for new pavement on Jefferson Street and new sidewalks, on one side of the road, from Highway 100 to the Jefferson Street bridge.
Nilges added there are no sidewalks from Highway 100 to 14th Street. Under the proposal the sidewalks on Jefferson Street would be an extension of the 14th Street sidewalks from schools to downtown Washington.
The city will seek a $1.5 million STP grant for the project.
The sidewalks would be placed on the east side of the road to 12th Street, and then may shift to the west side of the road.
“There is a chance, by 12th Street, to kick people over to the west side,” Nilges said.
“I would do everything I can to keep the sidewalks on one side of the street,” Councilman Steve Sullentrup said.
Nilges said it would be a “struggle” to keep sidewalks on one side for the entire stretch of road.
“We may not have the land available,” he said.
Westlink Drive
The project calls for an overlay of the street and a new right turn lane onto Bluff Road. The city will seek a $600,000 grant.
Nilges said he is looking into funding for roads that are used for freight transportation, but because there are no sidewalks, the project will likely not score as well as others.
When asked, Nilges stated submitting more than one grant request would not impact other requests because the proposals are reviewed independently.
The grants are 80-20 cost-share funding mechanisms funneled through the EWGW utilizing state and federal dollars.
The funds are administered through the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and communities must apply for the funds through EWGW.
Nilges explained the city will “maximize the benefits” of having an ADA transition plan in place. He said Washington is one of the few in the region with a plan and that will translate to additional points when the projects are scored.
City officials anticipate the ADA transition plan will weigh heavily on the overall score. In the future, entities might not even be able to apply for STP funding without a plan in place, which is a policy some states have implemented.