The city of Washington will change medical insurance providers beginning next year.
According to Darren Lamb, city administrator, the change comes with a 6 percent increase, which the city had budgeted.
The Washington City Council unanimously approved the change during a special meeting Dec. 9.
City staff met Dec. 3 with Scott Schroepfer of Schroepfer Insurance who recommended a change to Anthem. The city will stay with current basic and voluntary life insurance provider Mutual of Omaha, and Standard Insurance for vision and dental, and Infinisource for the flexible spending account.