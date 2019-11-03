A Washington couple can move forward with plans to construct a triplex on West Fifth Street.
The city council Monday, Oct. 28, voted unanimously to rezone property from R-1B single-family residential to R-3 multifamily residential at 1101 W. Fifth St.
The request was made by Richard and Phyllis Steckel to rezone 2.1 acres across the street from Schulte’s Bakery.
The Steckels intend to build an “owner occupied triplex” with one unit on the ground level, where the couple will live, and two units on the second floor.
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, said that West Fifth Street has a mix of single-family, multifamily and commercial uses.
“The location along Fifth Street is a mixed use area so this is not out of the ordinary,” he said.
Maniaci added that the Steckels provided a site plan, which shows the architectural style matches neighboring residences.
Development
City codes would allow up to 46 units on that size of a lot in the R-3 residential district. However, a development of that size would need about 100 parking spaces, landscape buffering and substantial stormwater retention, Maniaci noted.
Because of the nature of the lot, a 46-unit development is not realistic. Maniaci said neighboring properties will likely be protected from any development too intensive for the area.
“I believe we have protections in place,” he said.
During a public hearing prior to the vote, Cathy Bowen, who lives across Fifth Street from the Steckel property, told the council she objects to the rezoning.
“I hope police are ready to patrol,” she said.
Bowen noted that the development would cause additional traffic coming on and off Fifth Street, adding to other traffic such as Schulte’s Bakery customers.
“I still have objections,” she added. “Let’s talk about the south side of that property. That is a big piece of property.”
She questioned what future owners of the land would do.
“It may not matter to them, but to me it does,” Bowen said. “This our home, we love it. We have taken care of it. We have been here for 35 years.”
The Steckels stated if they build any more residential buildings, it would be just one structure that would be three or four total units.
“If we put this in and we put the other building in, which would be very similar next to it, it would be a total of six, possibly seven, living units on two acres,” said Phyllis Steckel. “That is still significantly less dense than the entire west half of the rest of Washington — we have a lot of open space on this property.”
Planning Board Vote
Richard Steckel told the planning and zoning commission Oct. 14 that the home would be about 60 feet wide.
The planning commission voted 6-1 to recommend approval by the Washington City Council.
Planning board member John Borgmann cast the dissenting vote.
Following the board meeting, Borgmann told The Missourian he voted against the request because it is a case of “spot zoning.”
“That is why I was asking the question about other two-family residences in the area. I know the applicants and think their intent is good to only build two buildings,” he said. “Granted they already have the proposed building already filled with elderly occupants, who knows what might happen in the next 10 years or longer?
“I would have preferred to see a nice single-family residence built on the lot to better align with the homes to the east and west,” Borgmann added.
He also voiced concerns about setback distances during the planning board meeting.