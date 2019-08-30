The Washington City Council Monday approved the 2019 tax rate during a special meeting, that is higher than previous years for some residents.
That increase is due to the passage of Proposition L — a 10 cent per assessed valuation increase for residents within the Washington Public Library District. That is the same rate others in Washington pay in property taxes for library services through the Scenic Regional Library system.
Following a public hearing, the council agreed to set the tax rate at 79.39 cents for each $100 of assessed valuation of property.
There were no public comments about the rate at Monday’s hearing.
The rate contains two parts. The general fund levy is 59.39 cents, while the library will receive 20 cents for operations.
The general fund levy is down slightly from 2018 when the tax rate was set at 60.49 cents. The total levy last year was 70.49 cents.
The city’s projected assessed valuation of property for 2019 is $348,670,768, up from $328,823,029 in 2018.
That assessed valuation estimate, which could change based on final numbers from the county assessor’s office, includes $266,431,754 in real estate and $60,239,014 in personal property.
Based on the latest calculation, the proposed general fund tax is projected to generate $2,070,755 for the new year. The tax revenue from 2018 was $1,989,050. The 2019 projected revenue is expected to be a $81,705 increase over last year.
The assessed value of property in the library district is projected at $141,888,823, up from last year’s total of $135,889,708.
Revenue from the 2019 tax rate is projected at $276,683 for the library district. That is an increase of $140,794 from the 2018 tax revenue of $135,889.
According to Mary Sprung, finance director, the 59.39 cents tax rate is the highest permitted by state statute.
She explained that when assessments go up, the tax rate goes down.
“We can only increase revenue by the amount of new construction,” she added.
There was about $6 million in new construction in Washington last year, and $1.2 million in new construction within the library district.
“It varies from year to year,” Sprung added.
Proposition L
In April, voters in the library district approved the 10-cent property tax levy increase with 65 percent of the vote. It received 935 yes votes to 492 no votes.
In 2012 Washington residents voted to expand and renovate the library through the half-cent capital improvement sales tax. Since then, the library has been operating in a larger space with the same amount of money.
Since most of the library’s patrons live in the Scenic Regional Library District and its tax levy is set at 20 cents per $100 assessed valuation, the library board proposed raising property taxes to mirror that.
With passage of the Love Your Library proposition, the library will be able to continue offering internet access, computers, audiobooks, movies, community programs, books, periodicals and community events, officials said.
Library District
Councilman Joe Holtmeier Monday, asked for confirmation that the library district boundaries can’t change.
“We can’t grow the library district?” he asked.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said due to state statutes implemented in 1965 that froze the boundaries of city library districts, it can’t change.
Because of that, not everyone who uses the library’s services was able to vote for the tax increase in April.
Since 1965, the city’s boundaries have grown, but the newer annexed areas reside in the taxing jurisdiction of the Scenic Regional District.
Citizens under the Scenic Regional District Library tax are not taxed again by the city of Washington.
Studies have shown roughly 60 percent of the people who use the city library pay taxes to the Scenic Regional Library District.