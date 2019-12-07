The Washington City Council Monday, Dec. 2, approved a new agreement with Crawford, Murphy & Tilly (CMT) Inc for airport consulting work.
CMT has been the Washington Regional Airport consultant and the new agreement is for the next five years.
There were two other bidders for the work, including Burns & McDonnell and a firm that is an environmental and planning consultant, according to John Nilges, public works director.
“There are no dollars associated with this,” he said. “Those don’t become available until a project is identified.”