The Washington City Council Monday approved an ordinance entering into a contract for the resurfacing of Steutermann and Bieker roads.
Krupp Construction, Ellisville, was the low bidder at $621,416.65. The council voted 6-0 to award the contract to Krupp. Council members Mark Wessels and Mark Hidritch were not at the meeting.
Plans call for a 3-inch asphalt overlay from Highway A east to the city limits at Washington Heights Drive. During the work, sidewalks will be installed along Steutermann Road to Highway 47.
The project was approved in the 2015-2018 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) for the St. Louis region.
There were four other bids for the work: NB West Contracting, $659,374.05; K.J. Unnerstall Construction, $666,501; and Pavement Solutions, $708,112.58.
The estimate cost for the project was $727,715.55, according to John Nilges, public works director.
“The goal is to connect subdivisions like we are doing on Main Street,” he said. “That will get people walking off of the street.”
Nilges noted that the Steutermann and Bieker roads project will be done in coordination with a Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) project to “micro surface” Highway 47 from Third Street to the Norwood Trailer Court.
The project will bring sidewalks along that stretch of Highway 47 into Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance.
“This project will mesh with that (MoDOT) project well,” Nilges said. “It will make sure all of the sidewalks are connected.”
Sight Issues
Nilges said during the planning of the Steutermann and Bieker roads project city officials became aware of sight issues from Valley Drive turning to Steutermann Road.
In December 2018, a Ford Mustang struck Well House No. 9 at the corner of Steutermann Road near Valley Drive.
The the damage at the facility lead to construct a larger well house.
According to Nilges, the new structure was built one foot to the south of where it had been located, allowing for better sight distance from Valley Drive.
Nilges added that there is a concrete island located at the Valley Drive and Steutermann Road intersection, which could be removed and Valley Drive could be extended 3 feet to the north.
He said that possibly could be a change order during the resurfacing project.