Three ordinances were approved Monday by the Washington City Council to address stormwater south of Highway 100.
The ordinances executed a bill of sale between the city and JAF 3, LLC to give stormwater infrastructure to the city.
A second ordinance was for an easement for storm water. The third ordinance was a quit claim deed agreement with Big Elm LLC.
According to John Nilges, director of public services, the ordinance “cleans up” a stormwater retention area in the rear of Modern Auto off Highway 100.
Essentially, he explained, there had been a stormwater retention pond on property being developed by Big Elm.
The city relinquished the easement where the pond was located and then was granted a new easement for a storm drain near the same location.
The council later approved the final plat for Highland Meadows Plat 5.
The Highland Meadows development is at the intersection of High Street and Don Avenue. Kurt Unnerstall, with Big Elm LLC and KJ Unnerstall Construction, requested approval of the plat following the ordinances with JAF 3 and Big Elm LLC,
The council approved the final plat and three ordinances with a 7-0 vote.