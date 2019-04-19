The rezoning of three lots in Mount Carmel Estates was given final approval Monday by the Washington City Council.
The council voted 6-0 to approve an ordinance to rezone the lots from R-1A single-family residential to R-1C single-family attached to allow for duplexes where there will be a total of six residential units. Council members Mark Wessels and Mark Hidritch were not at the meeting.
Mount Carmel Estates is owned by Shawn Mayall of S-K Contractors, Inc., Washington.
“I think this is the best use for the way the lots lay along there,” said Councilman Joe Holtmeier. “I think it will work perfectly.”
During a public hearing, Alex Filla stated his mother lives in a home southwest of the development. He expressed concern that the R-1C zoning would later be rezoned for higher density.
“That subdivision is set up for R-1A and all of the property around it is R-1A,” Filla said. “I don’t want this to be a steppingstone (for higher density dwellings).”
Mayall stated that there are no plans for higher density than the duplexes. Mayall owns and is developing lots across the street from the proposed duplexes.
He said if he thought this rezoning would be a detriment to the subdivision he would not build duplexes there.
Filla added that he would have attended the Washington Planning and Zoning Commission meeting April 8 but he was not aware of the rezoning in the agenda.
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, explained that a notice was sent to Filla’s mother’s home but was not addressed correctly.
He said there were duplicate addresses listed in the city records for property in the area of Mount Carmel, including one listed as a homeowners association and a second address listed for Filla’s mother.
Maniaci noted that to save on postage, the city only sends a notice about rezoning to addresses of neighboring landowners if there is a duplicate.
A notice was sent to Filla’s mother’s home, but it was addressed to the homeowners association.
Maniaci added the city will begin sending notices to duplicate names on properties to avoid this kind of mixup in the future.
Duplexes
Maniaci said that the plan in Mount Carmel follows a trend of other subdivision that have mixtures of duplexes, also called villas, with single-family homes.
He added that the duplexes would increase the density of the subdivision from 12 homes to 15 homes, however, the use is still classified as single-family residential and the rezoning would not detriment the subdivision as a whole once fully developed.
Plans call for each residence to be 1,800 square feet for a total of 3,600 square feet for the duplex. The duplexes would be two-bedroom, two-bathroom and two-car garage homes.
The cost of the homes will start at $250,000, Mayall told the planning board last week.
When asked, Mark Harriman, with BFA Inc., said the developers will try to add basements but may not be able to depending on the amount of rock on the lots.
“This will be a great opportunity to get the subdivision going,” he said. “It will fit nicely on Main Street and not too far from the industrial park.”