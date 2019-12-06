The Washington City Council Monday approved a fire department request to use reserves to purchase new turnout gear.
Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg told the council that during an inventory of the gear — helmets, hoods, coats, pants and boots — fire officials determined that there is a need for 21 new sets.
“We reviewed turnout gear for all of our personnel,” he explained. “I compared that to the standard and realized a lot of it was in a fair to poor condition.
“Through attrition over time, it wore down and the cost went up,” Frankenberg added. “We weren’t really budgeting for it correctly — we are trying to get everybody caught up.”
The council voted 7-0 to approve the expenditure of $45,774 for 21 sets of turnout gear to be purchased from Macqueen Emergency, Eureka. Councilman Mark Hidritch was not at the meeting.
Frankenberg noted that the fire department put about $75,000 into a reserve fund last fiscal year.
He added that some of the turnout gear is more than 20 years old. The life expectancy of the gear is about 10 years.
Frankenberg said the department has increased its budget for turnout gear and implemented a replacement program to avoid large purchases like this.
He stated that Globe Fire Suits is the standard gear the fire department has been using for the past 25 years, and over that time specifications for Globe have been modified for various reasons primarily to reduce cost and adapt to manufacturer material changes.
Macqueen Emergency is the only Globe dealer in the state and the department could only get one bid.
Gear Committee
According to Frankenberg, the fire company has a committee that oversees the “specification, control and issuance” of all uniforms and equipment.
A subcommittee reviewed each firefighter’s gear, recording the condition, year of manufacturer, size and other pertinent information. The list was scrutinized and it was determined that about one-half of all of the turnout gear was either fair or over the national standard and the manufacturer recommended ten-year replacement time.
Some of the present gear issued was manufactured in the mid to late 1990s.
The committee evaluated, deliberated and quoted multiple brands of turnout gear. The two brands the department feels comfortable with are Globe and Morning Pride. The two manufacturers utilize the same materials for nearly equal levels of protection. The price difference between the two are within 5 percent, Frankenberg noted.
The department has fitted 26 firefighters for new turnout gear with five sets of Morning Pride brand ordered from Leo M. Ellebracht Company, Wentzville. This purchase was made from the normal operating budget. The five sets have been issued to active firefighters.
“We anticipate it will take between three to five years to fully evaluate the durability, construction and quality of this brand,” Frankenberg added.