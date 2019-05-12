The Washington City Council Monday, May 6, approved two ordinances for roof work at park facilities.
The council agreed to enter into a contract with S-K Contractors Inc., Washington, for the replacement of the asphalt shingle roof on Ronsick Field’s dugouts and shed, and six other projects.
The total cost of the contract $24,792.31, with $2,000. The work will include the Miller-Post Nature Reserve’s cabin roof and replacement of Main Park pavilion fascia, gutters and downspouts.
There will be work conducted at McLaughlin Park including the replacement of the metal rest room roof, replacement of the fascia, gutters and soffit repairs; replacement of rest room siding, and rest room painting.
The second contract for the replacement of the metal lunch stand roof at the Fairgrounds also was approved.
Sieve Contracting was awarded the contract for $30,000.
There were several park facilities damaged in storms in 2017. The city has been working with an insurance company to identify 19 buildings and facilities, and the costs associated with the replacement of the roofs.