The Washington City Council Monday approved a demolition bid to raze the final structure in preparation of Locust Street redevelopment project.
The council awarded the contract to demolish a city-owned home at 902 Locust St. to Matt Girardier Excavating, LLC, The company, based in St Clair, was the low bidder for the project at $10,850.
There were six bids for the work estimated to cost $14,000, according to John Nilges, public works director.
The other bids were: SCE, Inc., $11,260; Roscoe Mayer Contracting, Inc. $11,900, KJU, Inc., $14,750; Fischer Grading, LLC, $17,448.96; and Bill Martin Construction, $18,475.
The council approved the ordinance entering into a contract with Girardier Excavating with an 8-0 vote
During a workshop meeting Monday, Nilges told the council the contractor will have 25 days to raze the building, adding he hopes the structure will be removed by June 1.
References
Late Monday at the regular city council meeting, Councilman Steve Sullentrup said he is unfamiliar with the company and asked if the city got references before drafting an ordinance.
Sullentrup stated the city should be cautious considering issues it had with a company doing work at the airport which was significantly behind schedule.
Nilges noted that he has few concerns because it is demolish project and not a more involved project. He added that the company recently razed homes in St, Clair and he has not heard any complaints.
Councilman Jeff Patke added that he agreed with Sullentrup about getting references, if it were “something other than tearing down a house.”
Patke stated the company’s website shows they are licensed and insured and it has been in operation for 20 years.
Nilges said he could contact St. Clair officials for references but if the ordinance is not approved Monday the work would be delayed for at least a week.
Redevelopment
The Locust Street Redevelopment is located on city property on both sides of Locust Street between Eighth and 10th streets at the location of a former Frick’s building, a mobile home park and one home.
The goal is for a “higher-density” development that would attract young families or those getting their start in the Washington workforce.
To attract those buyers, the home prices in the development will be capped at $185,000 for 75 percent of the homes, and no more than $250,000 for the remaining 25 percent of the residences, according to tentative plans.
City officials have stated they would consider a planned development which could include smaller lots so it would be possible to build 20 or more units to better entice developers. That could include homes with shared walls.
Plans also could include for Wainwright Street to be extended into the development.
The total size of the city-owned property is 1.3 acres.
History of Project
The redevelopment plans began in 2015 with the city’s purchase of the Frick’s Trailer Park property at 800 Locust St., south of Eighth Street, with plans for stormwater improvements. A goal of the project is to manage the creek and protect properties from flooding.
The Frick’s building was razed in 2017, and that will be the location of a trailhead for the future Busch Creek Greenway bicycle and walking path. The designs for the path call for a trailhead with a parking area at Eighth and Jefferson streets.
Last year the city began the process to purchase the home at 902 Locust St. which will be part of the larger area to be utilized for the homes. The purchase was finalized this year.
Aside from areas to be used for stormwater improvement, and the Busch Creek Greenway, the remaining acreage will be used for the residential development.