The Washington City Council approved a contract for electrical work for the remodeling of the police station booking room.
The council voted 8-0 to approve an ordinance entering into a contract with Eckelkamp Electric Co. to conduct the electric work for the booking room at the cost of $4,770.
“This is to rewire and wire,” said Police Chief Ed Menefee. “All of the things that need to be done to remodel.”
That includes the cost of cabinets and flooring for the booking room.
According to Menefee, the work in the booking room will make the area safer for officers after they make an arrest and book a person into the holding cells.
He added that crews are ready to begin the project.
The ordinance also amends the city budget to move funds for the project.
The project will cost $13,210.50, however there was $12,000 budgeted, Menefee said.
He explained that $1,310.50 will be moved from the inmate fund to make up for the discrepancy, and any additional costs during the remodel.
There is a $2 fee from each ticket issued by Washington police that goes into the inmate fund. Money from the fund has not been used for several years.
In addition to the electrical work, in April the city council approved a contract with Shure Manufacturing for the amount of $7,646.10 for customized stainless steel cabinets and counters. The furnishings will house the department’s breathalyzer unit, LIVE Scan fingerprint machine, booking counter area and arrest processing area. The cabneits and counters are in the process of being manufactured, Menefee said.
There also will be a raised booking room flood added at the estimated cost of $894.40 for materials,
According to Menefee, the new cabinets will be mounted on the raised floor and Eckelkamp Electric will remove, reroute and install new wiring as needed.
Included on the quote from Eckelkamp Electric is the high-grade cable installation in the jail at the cost of $8,300 and high-grade cable in the remainder of the building at the cost of $9,125. Those costs include removing old wiring and rewiring a higher grade cable for new cameras.
The old camera system in the Public Safety Building and Prisoner Cells will be replaced with new cameras.
The cable installation project will be submitted in next year’s budget.