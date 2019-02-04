The Washington City Council last week approved a contract with Wash PC, LLC, for the purchase of a computer server and required accessories and installation.
The cost of the server is $10,150, which will be paid out of the fire department reserve fund. It includes the purchase of the server, hardware and software improvements to restore the IT needs of the department.
According to Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg, the fire department has struggled since the August 2017 data breach to resume optimum efficiency. The main software package for the fire department is firehouse software and the department has used the same platform since the mid 1990s. This software houses all of the fire reports, personnel, training records and activities hours that are critical for ISO’s data-driven grading system.
The fire department has never regained the ability to work in a productive manner with logon and reports that should run in seconds taking minutes to hours to run, he added. The current processing of data is inefficient and counterproductive.