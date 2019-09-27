A rezoning request on Cedar Street was approved about six months after it initially was sought.
The Washington City Council Monday, Sept. 16, approved the rezoning of 415 Cedar St. from R-1B residential to R-3 multifamily. The city’s planning board recommended the council approve the request in March.
Work has been underway to update the building which had been a doctor’s/business office. It was owned by Isidore and Susan Lamke. Many years ago the building housed Dr. Post’s office.
According to Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, in May owners requested that the council postpone approval of the ordinance until the new owner closed on the property and the zoning was changed.
The new owner has since purchased the property and has requested the ordinance be placed back on an agenda for final approval. Prior to any occupancy, the applicant will be required to submit a parking plan verifying it meets the off-street parking requirements.
Plans call for the repurposing of the building into a multifamily dwelling. Due to the size of the lot, there could be four housing units at most on the property.
Maniaci previously stated there are homes nearby that are rented out for short-term lodging with two or more units each.
He said the property is located in the city’s historic district and the Washington Historic Preservation Committee would review proposed changes to the structure.
The council voted 8-0 to approve the rezoning.