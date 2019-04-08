The Washington City Council Monday approved the purchase of two bleacher sets.
The council voted 8-0 to approve an ordinance purchasing two ADA (American with Disabilities Act) compliant bleachers from Landscape Structures Inc., Delano, Minn., at the cost of $24,588.
According to Wayne Dunker, parks director, the cost of the bleachers is more than the budgeted amount of $21,200, however funds are available because previous park purchases were under budget.
Dunker noted the bleachers will be placed at sports fields.