A plan to seek its own bids for rock salt proved to be beneficial for the city, saving more than $15,000.
The Washington City Council approved a bid Monday to purchase rock salt from Bruce Oakley, Inc., at the cost of $74.70 per ton.
That is to be broken into two fiscal years. In the current budget there is $65,000 allotted for salt. For the next budget, beginning Oct. 1, there is $75,000 budgeted. The cost to purchase 2,000 tons is $149,400.
According to John Nilges, public works director, the city sought bids to buy salt individually as well as jointly with Franklin County and other local municipalities.
The city’s bid came back lower than the joint bid, which is $82.43 per ton. If the city were to purchase 2,000 tons at the county cost, it would total $164,860.
“The city will do whatever it needs to get the best cost-effective way to get salt into the city limits,” Nilges told The Missourian.
The city depleted its salt supplies earlier this year due to the amount of snow that had fallen in the area.
“We went through a substantial amount of salt,” he stated.
Nilges stated he received a verbal quote in January of more that $100 per ton when the city tapped into salt reserves for the first time in four to five years.
“There is very little salt, the city had to immediately start looking for a source and we could not allow it to be September or October without a (salt) source,” he said.
Nilges added that by the end of the 2018-19 winter season, the salt was mixed up to half with cinders. In 2016 the city stopped using cinders after complaints by residents.
The city can begin purchasing salt this year starting Sept. 1. Nilges added that Bruce Oakley, based in Arkansas, has a port space on the Mississippi River in St. Louis where it receives and shops salt from. The bid approved Monday includes delivery of rock salt to Washington.
“We can take delivery almost immediately,” Nilges commented.
Under the Bruce Oakley bid, emergency salt rock up to 500 tons can be purchased at the cost of $79.70 per ton.
Next Year’s Supply
Nilges noted that the Bruce Oakley bid is good through August 2020. That means the city could purchase its supply for the 2020-21 season at the same price.
“We will re-evaluate in June or July,” he said, “which is a good thing because we can bid again if the market takes a turn, or we can choose to buy more (from Bruce Oakley).
“This really allows the most flexibility that we can get,” he added. “We can resupply for next year under this same contract.”
Councilman Jeff Patke credited Nilges for his work in getting a low bid for rock salt.
“With the county dragging its feet, it definitely was the right move and it definitely saved money,” Patke said.
Nilges noted that Street Superintendent Tony Bonastia also was key in securing the bid.
Other Bids
Washington sought bids from six companies, but only three responded.
The other bids were: from Cargil Deicing, $82.79 per ton; and Central Salt LLC, $99.67 per ton.