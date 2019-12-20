The Washington City Council appointed Michael Richardson, M.D., as the city physician. Richardson’s new term ends December 2020.
Richardson is a 1999 graduate of Union High School. He attended a six-year medical program at University of Missouri, Kansas City. He also completed a residency in family medicine in 2008 at UMKC.
He earned an MBA in hospital administration at Rockhurst University during his residency.
Richardson moved back to the area in 2008 and he has worked at Mercy Hospital since July 2009.
He and his wife, Kristin, have two daughters.
Richardson replaces Dr. Michael Rau who served as city physician for more than 20 years.