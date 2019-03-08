The Washington City Council Monday approved the purchase of a replacement sewer truck.
The council approved an ordinance to purchase a Sewer Equipment ECO 900 combination sewer cleaner for the cost of $380,397 from Woody’s Municipal Supply Co., Dixon, Ill.
In a letter to the council, Kevin Quaethem, public works superintendent, wrote the wastewater department purchased a 2003 Sterling combination truck in 2012. This truck has been used in every department since it was purchased.
However, the truck is broken down, and is at the age where finding parts for it is nearly impossible, and is no longer usable, he added.
The city budgeted a new combination truck in the 2019-20 budget, anticipating that the current truck would last one more year.
The city for a new truck which came in about $438,000.00. However, due to the time it would take for the construction of a new truck staff began looking at purchasing a “demo” truck instead.
There were two bids received for the demos, including the bid from Woody’s Municipal Supply Co. This truck has “vac on the go system,” which means that the equipment can be engaged while the truck is moving. The other bid does not have this capability, and to add the system it would cost approximately $20,000 to $30,000, according to Quaethem.
John Nilges, director of public services, noted the primary use would be to clean the city’s lift stations. It is safer and more efficient than manually cleaning the stations.
The truck also can be used by other departments.
Nilges added the vacuum can help remove soil around utility lines so the city can more safely dig around the lines.