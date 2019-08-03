Construction is now underway on an $8.5 million, 54-unit assisted living and memory care community located at 1650 High St. in Washington.
Oak Pointe of Washington is a collaboration by Provision Living LLC and ClearPath LLC, which together own and operate seven Oak Pointe senior living communities throughout Missouri.
ARCO Construction is general contractor for the project, which is expected to open in the spring of 2020.
Upon completion, the one-story, 38,000-square-foot senior living community will accommodate up to 60 residents with their choice of studio, one- and two-bedroom assisted living apartments and memory care studio units.
Monthly rates start at $4,200 and include private apartments with kitchenette, full bath and individual heating and cooling system; Wi-Fi and cable; restaurant-style dining with three meals included daily; medication administration; weekly housekeeping and laundry services; social and recreational activities; trained staff on site 24/7; and a pet-friendly environment.
Oak Pointe residents also will have access to a beauty salon, activity room, therapy space, large common spaces for socializing and two dining rooms.
Oak Pointe’s exterior design will feature landscaped courtyards, patios and walkways for residents to enjoy.
“We believe social relationships and engagement are a key component to overall health and well-being, therefore our communities are purposefully designed to promote meaningful, spontaneous, and fun interactions for our residents,” said Todd Spittal, co-founder and principal of Provision Living.
“Whether they are outdoors enjoying the courtyard or taking part in a cooking demonstration in our multipurpose room, our ultimate goal is to create communities that radiate love, inspiration, and fulfillment,” he said.
Upon opening, Oak Pointe expects to employ 40 part-time and full-time staff.
Partnering with ARCO Construction Co., Inc., on the construction of Oak Pointe is GMA Architects; Wunderlich Engineering, civil engineering; KJU Construction, earthwork and site utilities; and KPFF, structural engineering.
Construction financing is being provided by the Bank of Washington.
For more information, visit www.provisionliving.com.
Provision Living was established in 2005 with a vision for providing services to older adults and their families. The St. Louis-based company owns and operates 13 assisted living and memory care communities in Missouri, Michigan, Kentucky, and Mississippi, serving nearly 1,000 older adults through its 600p-plus team members.
ClearPath Senior Holdings is a privately held senior living investment and development company located in St. Louis. ClearPath’s business initiatives center on creating value for its stakeholders through the development and acquisition of senior housing facilities.