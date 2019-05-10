Washington Parks Director Wayne Dunker said the concession stand at the Agnes Nolting Aquatics Complex will be open this summer.
“It is to my understanding that over the last two years we’ve just had vending machines,” Dunker told the park board last Wednesday night.
He said a resident approached him on one of his first days as director in January to talk about the pool. One of the topics discussed was the lack of a concession stand.
After discussing several options, the city of Washington contacted Cathy Jinkerson, Washington High School business department chair, to enlist her help in running the stand.
“She’s been working on getting everything lined out,” Dunker said, including ordering food.
Jinkerson said the concession stand will be a student-owned business opportunity for current high school juniors in the Center for Advance Professional Studies (CAPS) Global Business and Entrepreneurship program at the Four Rivers Career Center.
“I felt this was an excellent opportunity for students to gain real world experience in managing a business,” she said.
Jinkerson hopes the students will then prepared to manage a school store at Four Rivers Career Center when they return as seniors in the fall.
As the program instructor, Jinkerson will mentor the students in developing menu items, pricing, staffing and advising the students on any business questions they may have.
Abbey Jinkerson, former CAPS student, will be in charge of inventory, accounting and managing the students. While she was a student in the program, Abbey established a partnership and operated a cupcake business.
Dunker said the parks department won’t have any part in the concession stand.
“We’ll see how it goes,” he said. “If it goes well maybe this can develop into something at the new (proposed) pool.”
“The students and I are excited to be a part of this program,” Jinkerson said. “It is important for us to establish positive relationships with business and community leaders. Students enjoy making these connections and it helps them determine future career paths. We believe the concession stand will be a rewarding opportunity for students and a positive experience to the community enjoying the pool complex.”
The students plan to offer hot dogs, brats, pizza, hot pretzels, nachos, popcorn, chips, candy, ice slushies, ice cream and beverages. The concession stand will be available during pool hours.
CAPS
The CAPS program is a nationally recognized high school program where students can focus on their future.
The students learn in a professional culture by solving real world problems, using industry standard tools and are mentored by employers.
The program offers high school and college credit for high school juniors and seniors.
CAPS provides a personalized learning experience through a business, community and public education partnership.
“We focus on developing career soft skills, problem solving, business communications, business prototypes and entrepreneurship,” Jinkerson said.