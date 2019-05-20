A new community garden in Washington is now occupying the land where Peace Community Garden once grew. The former garden was established by Mike Smith, lifelong gardener, in 2010, but in 2018 he could no longer tend to it.
That’s when the Washington Missouri Community Garden (WMCG) stepped in.
The members had been searching for land since November 2018 to start a new community garden, but their plans to inhabit a mile stretch of land at the Miller-Post Nature Reserve did not work out.
After touring the land of the former Peace Community Garden, the idea of a community garden became a reality.
The new residents began planting in April.
The idea is to help community members, who do not own land, plant and maintain small-scale gardens.
“We want to encourage people to plant, but we also want to teach them,” said Becky Obermark, WMCG chairperson, Franklin County master gardener intern.
The garden is on land owned by Peace Lutheran Church and the WMCG pays for water use. Eventually, Obermark said the plan is to register WMCG as a nonprofit to help cover water costs.
One of the goals of the WMCG is to improve food security for those desiring to create their own food source. The group also hopes to promote health, education, community stewardship and awareness.
So far, 10 pawpaw trees have been planted alongside a mixture of pear and apple trees. The campus also is home to two monarch gardens and the WMCG is looking into the addition of a beekeeper.
Most of the plots in the garden have been planted for this growing season with the exception of four.
Under the WMCG management, 120 pumpkin plants and over 60 tomato plants have been planted.
The WMCG hopes to have an area school take part in growing the pumpkin plants and then selling them. The WMCG would then donate the money made to Peace Lutheran Church to compensate for water use.
Aside from the planting side of things, the garden has been getting a lot of support from local businesses.
Hillermann Nursery & Florist recently donated mulch to the garden, Ace Hardware donated two flats of vegetables and herbs, and Jim Peters Signs has donated a sign for the garden.
The vegetables and fruits collected from the WMCG-managed lots will be donated to the Harvest Table and the mobile food pantry at Peace Lutheran Church.
Gardeners who are interested in managing a lot must fill out an application and agree to follow the guidelines set by the WMCG. They will be approved for a plot following a short interview.
One of the guidelines states that gardeners are required to keep their plot(s) tended and weed free.
“They have to keep their garden aesthetically pleasing,” Obermark said.
Each plot is $25 for the full growing season, which runs from April through November. The fee will help pay for water use and necessary materials upkeep.
The plots are 5-by-10 feet approximately, and if the WMCG can help it the plots will remain pesticide free.
The WMCG Steering Committee is comprised of Becky Obermark; Ed Obermark; Patti Roman, Franklin County master gardener; Jim Roman; Paula Obermark, Franklin County master gardener intern; Lora Petty, Franklin County master gardener intern; Beth Kleekamp, Franklin County master gardener; and Slava Bowman, social media photographer for the garden.
The WMCG’s mission is to enrich community members’ lives through sustainable urban agriculture.
Obermark mentioned that Sally Bocklage, Washington in Bloom co-chair, has been a mentor for her throughout the entire process of getting the idea off the ground to maintaining it.
“She’s been absolutely special,” she said.
Obermark also noted that while many were reluctant to support the idea, one who did from the start was City Administrator Darren Lamb.