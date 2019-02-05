The Citizens for Great Schools Committee will give presentations about the Washington School District’s $26 million zero tax-rate increase bond issue, Prop S, at several upcoming PTC meetings.
Prop S will fund construction of a new school in the South Point attendance area and make safety improvements districtwide. The bond issue will be on the Tuesday, April 2, ballot.
The schedule is as follows:
Clearview Elementary — Monday, Feb. 4, at 6:30 p.m.;
Labadie Elementary — Thursday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m.;
Augusta Elementary — Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 p.m.;
Washington West Elementary — Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m.; and
Campbellton Elementary — Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 6:30 p.m.
The committee also spoke at the Marthasville Elementary PTC meeting Wednesday night.
The committee has a Facebook page set up with information about the bond issue, endorsements, voter registration information and events.
The group’s first endorsement has come from the Washington 353 Redevelopment Corp.
The committee is seeking donations to support the campaign.
A volunteer kickoff meeting also was held this week.
The chairmen for the committee are Brad Mitchell, Stephen Trentmann and Lauren Storie.
In addition to building a new elementary school to replace South Point Elementary, Prop S will fund construction of secure vestibule entryways at all schools, visitor management systems and ADA accessibility improvements.
If approved, the new school would open in August 2021.
School officials said the district is in the position for a zero tax rate increase bond issue because it has been paying off bond debt over time, refinancing bond debt and building a one-year reasonable reserve which offsets the need to increase the tax levy.
Prop S will require a four-sevenths majority (57.14 percent) to pass.