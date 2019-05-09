Washington Parks Department Director Wayne Dunker updated the board May 1 on soccer fees and charges.
A fees and charges committee is making progress on establishing fees, he said.
At its April 22 meeting, the committee suggested a reduction in practice fees. The proposed fees are $15 for an unlit practice and $20 for a lit practice.
Previously, the committee suggested charging the same fees as for games, which is $25 for an unlit game and $40 for a lit game.
“The reduction in pricing is something the fees and charges committee wanted to offer,” said Dunker, who assured the board the fees will cover the cost of lights, which are typically $15 an hour.
Dunker noted the committee will meet again with the Washington Soccer Association before recommending the fees to the board.
The soccer association is concerned about marking the fields for practices. So it was established at last week’s committee meeting that the parks department will continue to mark the fields during the regular soccer season.
The soccer association would be in charge of marking the fields for practices over winter and early spring.
“A lot of the organizations around town help with maintenance on the field,” Dunker said, “I kind of threw that out to the soccer organization to see if they would be willing to commit to anything there.”
Maintenance would include seeding, spraying fertilizer and taking part in small projects that help the field for a particular sport.
Dunker said he sent this information out to Sarah Lough, president of the soccer association, but nothing had been decided yet.
The committee will meet with the soccer organization again.
Another proposed idea discussed last week is to alternate locations for practices to reduce wear and tear on the Lakeview fields where the soccer association plays its games in Washington.