The city of Washington is continuing to expand its camera system with the purchase of new equipment to support citywide surveillance.
The council Monday voted 7-0 to approve an agreement with NOC, LLC, the low bidder for the services, cameras and other related equipment.
The cost of the latest camera infrastructure upgrade is $91,529.96.
According to Darren Lamb, city administrator, the city has been updating its surveillance equipment as the technology improves.
“The intent is to protect city property,” he told The Missourian. “As the technology has gotten less expensive, it has also been higher quality.”
Lamb added that cameras on city property also help reduce insurance costs.
The latest round of equipment includes new servers for cameras at water and wastewater, parks department facilities.
There are multiple cameras that the servers will support.
According to city staff, the NOC is familiar with the city’s camera system and would be available to provide a separate bid for installation at a later date if needed.
Plans now call for the equipment to be installed in-house during the slower winter months.
The equipment is funded through the city’s capital improvement sales tax renewed in 2018.
Surveillance
Lamb noted that a recent example of how the cameras have assisted in curbing crime is when two suspects attempted to steal security cameras.
On Nov. 26, police began investigating the theft of four parks department cameras in Phoenix Park.
The cameras were stolen sometime Nov. 22 between the hours of 5:36 and 7:01 p.m. The cameras are valued at $1,000.
Washington police said city cameras have the capability to record audio. During the theft, the suspects made comments that indicated where they were going.
Using the information seen and heard on the security cameras, it was discovered the two suspects had gone to a business in the area prior to or after the theft.
Investigators contacted businesses in the area and supplied them with photographs of the suspects’ vehicles.
In addition to park cameras, the need for cameras in other city facilities became evident.
During the campaign to renew the sales tax, it was noted that cameras were necessary in many areas of the city, including the library.
City staff noted that there was an overdose in 2017 in the library bathroom, which indicated the need for the cameras in the facility.
There also had been issues at the library with thefts, littering and drinking alcohol. Since then there have been five to six cameras installed at the library.
Locations
According to Lamb, there are multiple cameras in many city facilities, including city hall where there are 17.
“We have cameras in a whole litany of locations,” he said.
Lamb noted there are cameras at several intersections in Washington that assist police during crash and other investigations. However, they are not the controversial “red light cameras.”
There also are cameras at water towers, the city pool, public works buildings and at the fairgrounds.
Lamb said the city will work with the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce to potentially install additional cameras at the fairgrounds.
He said the locations of the cameras are determined by an internal committee comprised of police, parks department, public works and other city staff.