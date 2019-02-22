Washington city officials had expected a notice for work to proceed on a Main Street sidewalk project earlier this month.
However, the city has not been given the go-ahead for construction to begin.
In January, the Washington City Council approved the low bid of $214,988 to expand the sidewalk system in the Downtown Washington area. The contract was awarded to K. J. Unnerstall Construction Co., Washington.
Plans call for 5-foot-wide sidewalks on the north side of West Main Street from Tiemann Drive to Catawba Place. The project will be an extension of the Front Street sidewalks already in place.
The project primarily will be funded through an 80/20 cost-share grant through the Surface Transportation Project (STP) small-urban-non-attributable funds, which are allocated to the city and bypass a competitive selection process.
According to John Nilges, director of public services, the city was anticipating a Missouri Department of Transportation’s (MoDOT) notice to proceed with work in early February. He explained that there are several moving parts with these types of projects.
Projects that receive STP funding must go through MoDOT and the federal government.
“The problem is, anywhere there could be a hiccup,” he said. “I don’t want to pin that on anyone. That isn’t fair.”
Once the project is given the green light, the contractor has 40 calendar days to complete the project.
The estimated cost of the project is $242,715.
Project Details
The city also will use $43,500 funded through a Franklin County Transportation grant. The remaining $50,970 will be funded through the city’s transportation sales tax.
Included in the project is a retaining wall located on the north side of West Main Street, west of Tiemann Drive.
Nilges has stated he is looking into the cost of a “large block” or “small block” retaining wall.
Minor road closures are expected during the project.
Trees have been marked for possible removal, but that scope of work has not been determined.
Nilges added there is no line item for tree removal in the Unnerstall contract. The city may conduct the work inhouse or with a change order through the contractor if the removal is deemed necessary.
Other Work
The schedule for a second project — the resurfacing on Steutermann and Bieker roads — slated for this year is not expected to change, Nilges told The Missourian.
Nilges stated the resurfacing project still will be conducted this summer.
Moving the construction date up earlier this year was considered, but ultimately the time line did not change to avoid potential delays during the school year.
The project will consist of a 3-inch asphalt overlay from Highway A east to the city limits at Washington Heights Drive.
During the work, sidewalks will be installed along Steutermann Road to Highway 47.
The project was approved in the 2015-2018 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) for the St. Louis region.
The federal share is $539,400 and the city’s share is $137,610.