The Washington City Council Monday, Oct. 7, approved a request to vacate a public alley in the Downtown area.
Ed and Linda Mroz requested that a 20-foot-wide alley in the rear of their building located at 18 E. Front St., be vacated.
The alley is located between Front and Main streets, and Jefferson and Market streets.
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, recommended the city approve the request. He said there are no public utilities located in the alley and the city has not kept up maintenance of the alley.
Maniaci added that the property owners said a cross access easement will be recorded to allow the two other property owners to continue to access the rear of their lots in the future.
The council voted 7-0 to approve the vacation. Council member Mark Wessels was not at the meeting.
The Mroz building is the location of a downtown rehabilitation project that will include both commercial and residential space on Front Street.