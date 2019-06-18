The Washington City Council Monday gave the final nod to new fees for the use of soccer fields for games and practices.
The fees were developed by the Washington Park Board and parks department following several meetings with the Washington Soccer Association (WSA).
Under the ordinance approved Monday, the fee for day games remains the same at $25. Night games increased by $5 to $40, according to Chad Owens, parks foreman.
Practices are $15 without the lights and $20 with the lights.
The fees were approved by the park board in June, which recommended approval by the city council.
The council also set fees to line fields. The initial striping at the beginning of the season will cost the soccer organization $100.
Then, every time the parks department relines the field it will cost $50. However, WSA representatives have said the group intends to reline the fields itself.
Owens said the city looked at the fees charged by other municipalities in the area to determine a fair rate.
“These (fees) are not out of line,” he said. “They are not the highest but not the lowest.”
Owens added that the WSA is looking into “select” soccer, a higher level than the current recreation leagues that have been offered.
Councilman Jeff Patke noted that the league is considering the use of fields for 40 weeks each instead of the current three-month season.
The council voted 7-0 to approve the fees. Councilman Mark Hidritch was not at Monday’s meeting.
Other Fields
Monday’s ordinance is the next step in a lengthy process to update fees for all park facilities.
In March, the council passed an ordinance for revised fees and charges for baseball and softball field use.
The revised fees, which impact the American Legion Post 218, the Washington Youth Sports Association and Washington High School, were approved by the Washington Park Board in February.
Under the new baseball and softball fee schedule, there is a $20 reservation fee per day for games, $20 reservation fee per day for practices on Ronsick Field and $30 per game for field lights.
There also is a $40 charge if an association is to only have one night game. The lights would still cost $30, but there would only be a $10 reservation fee.
A new prep fee per day is $50. Previously the Washington Youth Sports Association prepped their own fields, but the person who had done that no longer will prep the fields. That includes chalking base lines and setting out bases.
The city will prep the fields before the first game of the day, the sports organizations will be responsible for any work to be done in between games.
The max fee per day and field would be $100.
Next Steps
The park board and staff will work on fees for facilities next, Owen told the council.
That includes the use of the administration building, auditorium, amphitheater/stage and park pavilions.
Following the fees for football fields will be tackled by the board.