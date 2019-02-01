There are plans to apply for two federal transportation grants this year ahead of the Feb. 14 deadline — the first time the city has applied for more than one grant during the same cycle.
That plan strays from the typical year when the city seeks one grant through the Surface Transportation Program (STP).
But according to John Nilges, director of public services, because the city has completed an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) transition plan, it likely is in a better position than other regional cities to receive the grants.
“We will try to leverage that while we are ahead of the majority of municipalities,” he told the Washington Area Highways and Transportation Committee Monday.
Nilges said the city will seek STP funding for Jefferson Street resurfacing and Westlink Drive overlay projects.
The grants are 80-20 cost-share funding mechanisms funneled through the East-West Gateway Council of Governments (EWGW) utilizing state and federal dollars. Under EWGW’s annual Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), municipalities are responsible for 20 percent of the funds to resurface, build sidewalks and other upgrades to roadways classified higher than a local road, including minor and major collectors and arterial roads.
The funds are administered through the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and communities must apply for the funds through EWGW.
The annual TIP outlines state, county and municipal transportation-related projects authorized for federal funding through EWGW. A project takes three years from the planning stages through completion.
EWGW utilizes a point system to recommend funding for STP grants.
City officials anticipate the ADA transition plan will weigh heavily on the overall score. In the future, entities might not even be able to apply for STP funding without a plan in place, which is a policy some states have implemented.
STP funds are federal grants used to improve the conditions and performance on public roads, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, and transit capital projects.
Under the ADA approved in 1990, public entities with more than 50 employees are required to have all facilities ADA compliant.
Only a handful of cities in the St. Louis area have a transition plan in place.
Jefferson Street
Tentative plans call for new pavement on Jefferson Street and new sidewalks, on one side of the road, from Highway 100 to the Jefferson Street bridge.
The sidewalks along that stretch of Jefferson Street are not ADA compliant, Nilges said.
The city will seek a $1.5 million STP grant for the “sizable project.”
Westlink Drive
The project calls for an overlay of the street and a new right turn lane onto Bluff Road. It is anticipated that the city will seek a $600,000 grant.
“There is always a concern for tractor-trailers to make that turn onto Bluff (Road),” Nilges said.
“This is the last component to getting the industrial park paved and maintained for the next 15 years,” he added.
MoDOT Area Engineer Judy Wagner, who is a member of the transportation committee, said there may be grants available for projects that impact freight routes.