The Washington City Council Monday is poised to approve two ordinances that authorize staff to apply for street projects.
There are plans to apply for Surface Transportation Program (STP) funding for Jefferson Street resurfacing and Westlink Drive overlay projects. The application deadline is Feb. 14.
The grants are 80-20 cost-share funding mechanisms funneled through the East-West Gateway Council of Governments (EWGW) utilizing state and federal dollars. Under EWGW’s annual Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), municipalities are responsible for 20 percent of the funds to resurface, build sidewalks and other upgrades to roadways.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at Washington City Hall following a council workshop meeting that begins at 6 p.m.
Other Items
Council members also will review an ordinance accepting the bid of a 2019 Ford F-350 truck with snowplow and spreader, as well as an ordinance entering into a contract with Canon Solution America for two new copy machines.
There are ordinances on the agenda accepting a bid from Baltic Networks USA for a the purchase of “antennas and radios for a wireless system,” and a bid from WashPC for a new server, configurations, setup and installation.