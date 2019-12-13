Washington city staff will try to renegotiate the terms of a lease for the city-owned Waterworks Building.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said he was directed by city council members to seek an additional 25 cents per square foot for the historic building on Front Street.
Lamb told The Missourian that initial plans called for the lease of the building at $1 for each square foot. He said there is concern among council members that is not fair market value for the property.
Some councilamen suggested that the lease be increased to $1.50 per square foot, but agreed to $1.25.
“There were comments that what we offered per square foot was not market rate,” Lamb said.
However, Lamb added, when considering the market rate, the Waterworks Building was compared to Downtown buildings with full-blown kitchens.
According to Lamb, the cost to upgrade the building will be higher than anticipated because the city must pay prevailing wage which was not initially expected because the work had been broken down into smaller bids for specific trades.
However, City Attorney Mark Piontek noted that the construction still is considered one project, which would require the city pay prevailing wage, according to state law.
Lamb further explained that he reached out to the low bidder for the restoration project, they indicated an increase in the cost to conduct the work due to the prevailing wage requirements.
That also signals a second reason to seek a higher cost lease agreement, he said.
“Some council members would like to recoup those additional (prevailing wage) costs, and others feel like it is not fair market rate,” Lamb said.
He said the council will either review a new lease agreement Monday, Dec. 16, or continue discussions if the city can’t reach new terms with the lessee.
In August, the council agreed to hire Horn Architects, Washington, to oversee the restoration of the Waterworks Building.
Downtown Washington Inc. and the city collaborated to attract a restaurant, winery, brewery or similar type of business based on the idea it would fit well Downtown. The initial plans call for a tasting room with light fare to be operated by a microbrewery in conjunction with a local winery.
The business, which has not been named, is considering a May grand opening, but no additional details about the business have been made public.
Earlier this year, the city sent out a public request for proposals (RFP), and also targeted Washington businesses with a liquor license, and area wineries and breweries, city staff said.
According to Lamb, talks of renovating the Waterworks Building began in 2018 during the push to renew the capital improvement sales tax. At the time, the need for a new HVAC system, new windows and tuck pointing was identified.
The building had been leased by Waterworks Antiques for the past 20 years, however, the owners said early this year that they would not renew their lease. They had been paying $900 per month for rent.
That’s when the city and Downtown Washington Inc. began discussing a good fit for the building.
There is a total of $110,000 of sales tax funds earmarked for the building and train depot.