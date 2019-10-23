The conversation about recycling in Washington will continue Monday, Oct. 28, as council members discuss alternatives to the current service.
John Nilges, public works director, said recycling and trash collection costs the city more than $250,000 annually — the high cost of the service is not unique to Washington.
“Recycling options are so terrible,” Nilges told The Missourian.
The recycling meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Washington City Hall prior to the city council meeting beginning at 7 p.m.
The city has been looking into reducing the costs of trash and recycling services, as well as improving how recyclables are collected.
There are no immediate changes proposed, Nilges said, adding that council members only are discussing possible alternatives to the service.
Nilges explained that oftentimes with single-stream recycling, where materials are picked up in bulk and not separated, there is trash mixed in with recyclables. In some places when that occurs the entire truckload is dumped at a landfill instead of a recycling center.
“Single stream produces such a large number of contaminants,” Nilges said. “When there is garbage mixed in the recycling, one bad apple spoils the whole bunch.”
In Washington, city crews sort trash, but the method is labor intensive and costly. After recycling bins are put out for collection, crews go through each bin and remove trash so the entire truck is not compromised.
“We have a good, high-quality (recyclables) because of curbside sorting.” Nilges added, “We have quality control because it is done curbside.”
Rising Costs
In addition to the more than $250,000 spent annually for trash and recycling collection, there is about $300,000 in capitol investments scheduled over the next several years. That includes the purchase of new trash trucks, as well as nearly $175,000 over the next three to five years to make necessary upgrades to the recycling center.
City staff has questioned if the current recycling services is worth the cost.
Nilges noted that there is no longer a demand to purchase recyclables, and China, which had been the largest purchaser of recycled material from the United States, has nearly halted all purchasing of the material from the country.
It is falsely perceived that the city makes a lot of money selling off the recyclables, he said.
“It doesn’t matter how high the quality is if it is costing taxpayers a substantial amount of money,” Nilges stated.
There also is the misconception that the city breaks even with its recycling operations.
“We are not even close,” said Nilges, adding that if the city opts for a single-stream method of recycling, it would be up to residents to thoroughly sort recycling.
“They would have to do everything they can to not put contaminants (in recycling bins),” he said.
Bids Sought
Earlier this month, Nilges presented to the council bids from waste haulers for only recycling services for Washington residents.
He explained that only one bidder, Grace Hauling, based in St. Charles County, met the bid criteria. The company would charge between $7-$8 per resident each month, depending on how many residents use the recycling service.
Nilges said that cost for recycling would increase the city’s deficit.
The city sought bids for recycling, but with an alternative to also collect trash. The plan was to explore expanded recycling services, including the option to recycle cardboard and cut the deficit the city spends on the service. Now, the city is shifting gears to seek bids for trash, recycling and lawn waste.