City staff is reviewing consultant qualifications for a future Third Street overlay project.
Last week, John Nilges, public works director, told the Washington City Council that the consultant will be necessary for the project due to the varying street grades and because the work is being done in conjunction with Ameren Missouri.
The power company will be burying power lines along the street.
“I thought it would be important to get someone on board to assist us with some of the work,” he said.
“Because of the complexity of the project,” Nilges told The Missourian, “we felt out time would be better spent to assist the engineering department.”
He added that the project is “substantial” and it will include a 2-inch overlay from Jefferson Street to Highway 47. The project also would include upgrading sidewalks to meet ADA standards, curb and gutter work and other improvements needed. Work is scheduled to begin in 2022.
According to city staff, many of the curbs and sidewalks are in poor condition and could use an upgrade. Plans for the project also include making the street more bike-friendly.
Also on Third Street, Ameren will address lines for industrial electrical customers.
“As always we will do everything we can in-house,” he said. “We do need somebody to lean on — its a pretty big project.”
The work will be funded through a federal Surface Transportation Project (STP)-Urban Program grant through the East-West Gateway Council of Governments.
The cost estimate for construction is $918,000. The federal participation will be $734,392 and the city’s share will be $183,598.
The city applied for funding for the Third Street overlay project in both 2017 and 2018.
The difference between the 2017 and 2018 applications, Nilges added, was the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) transition plan.
In 2018, the city had its ADA transition plan underway, which likely is what pushed the project ahead of others the second time around, and scored higher that the 2017 round of funding.
“I do believe the ADA transition plan was the difference between the two applications,” Nilges added.
Sidewalks and bike paths, addressed in the transition plan, weigh more heavily on the overall score now than in the past.
STP Projects
Since 1995, Washington has completed 18 projects with STP grants awarded under the annual Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) through EWGW. The most recent was the Jefferson Street bridge.
In 2018, an STP grant allocated funds for a major overlay and reconstruction of Bluff Road, from Highway 100 to the city limits.
This year, there was an overlay project completed on Steutermann Road from Highway A to Highway 47 and Bieker Road east of Highway 47.
A second STP project for High Street from Highway 100 to Fifth Street and from Highway 100 to Ninth Street is next on the list for the city.
Past projects include the Lafayette Street railroad improvement in 2015, overlay work on Stafford and 14th streets in 2015, and Highway 100 enhancements in 2013.
The first project completed with East-West grants was the overlay of Bluff Road from Westlink Industrial Drive to the city limits in 1995.