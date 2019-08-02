Washington city staff is seeking bids to replenish the salt supply depleted by a long winter.
Public Works Director John Nilges Monday told the Washington Area Transportation Committee that the city went out for bid last week and already has heard back from three salt suppliers expressing interest in submitting a bid. The bids are due Friday.
In the past, the city bid jointly with Franklin County and other local municipalities to buy salt. Nilges explained that still is an option this year, depending on pricing. The county also is seeking bids but those are not due for more than a week after Washington’s deadline.
“We used all of our salt last year and I had to set up a contingency plan.” Nilges said. “It is very possible Franklin County bids come in better, or vice versa.”
The city is looking to purchase about 4,000 tons of salt for use on city streets and to replenish reserves. In a typical year, the city uses 1,500 tons of salt.
Nilges compared the purchase of salt to propane.
“If you buy in the summer it is cheap,” he said. “But in the winter it is expensive.”
When asked, Nilges said the salt is barged up the Mississippi and then distributed in St. Louis.
The city of Washington, like many other entities in the region, depleted its salt supplies earlier this year due to the amount of snow that had fallen in the area.
Nilges added that by the end of the 2018-19 winter season, the salt was mixed up to half with cinders.
In 2016 the city stopped using cinders after complaints by residents.
“We were so depleted we were using what we could to get by,” he commented.
Earlier this year, the city tapped into salt reserves for the first time in four to five years.
Joe Gildehaus, Warren County presiding commissioner, said the county had to rebid for salt because the results were more than double the cost last year.