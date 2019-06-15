The Washington City Council Monday is poised to renew an agreement with the Washington School District for three school resource officers.
The agreement is the same as the contract between the entities approved last year.
It calls for the reimbursement from the school to the city for about 75 percent of the salary of the three officers along with other expenses, totaling $133,000.
The agreement is for one year, ending June 30, 2020, with the option to renew the terms. When school is not in session the officers work with the police department.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. at the council chambers at Washington City Hall.
Council members also will review several other ordinances, including a contract for new printers, and two contracts for work at the Washington Municipal Airport.
Also on the agenda are the reappointments of people to city boards and commissions.
Mayor Sandy Lucy is slated to read proclamations for local athletes who participated in state-level competitions.