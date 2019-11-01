The Washington City Council Monday reviewed the revenues and expenditures of the city’s solid waste services before it moves forward with plans to seek proposals for the work.
John Nilges, public works director, noted that the primary goal is to expand the services offered, including the option to recycle cardboard, but to not increase the cost.
“We are not proposing to change anything,” Nilges said during the recycling workshop held before the council meeting. “We are only making sure of our options.”
Nilges presented information to council members with the goals of the workshop — provide the highest level of service for solid waste collection, keep rates as low as possible, expand recycling (allow for cardboard curbside) and reduce costs to the city.
Nilges also explained the current expenditures of the solid waste services offered to Washington residents.
Solid Waste Numbers
According to Nilges, the city generates about 5,000 tons of trash per year. There are 25,000 tons per year taken to the landfill and Washington residents produce about 500 tons per year of recyclables each year.
Nilges added the city produces about 20 percent of the total that is taken to the landfill each year. The remaining 80 percent is from county residences and other communities by contract haulers.
The city allows for plastics, glass, aluminum and paper to be recycled. However, Nilges said a goal for staff is to add cardboard to the slate of recyclables collected from residents.
Costs, Revenue
“In the Amazon(.com) world, everything is double boxed and a lot of cardboard is thrown away,” he said.
Nilges also provided a financial “snapshot” of solid waste services in Washington.
He said the city makes $50,000 each year from trash collection. The city also brings in $345,000 through the landfill.
Nilges added that there is a loss of $270,000 each year from recycling and composting.
That totals $125,000 in surplus of all services — trash, landfill and recycling.
However, every five years there are capital expenditures for the services, including trucks and landfill equipment, totaling about $500,000.
In addition, the city must plan for a new transfer station, or expansion of the city’s landfill, in 2025 or shortly after. The cost would be between $1.5 million and $2.5 million.
If there are no changes to services over the next five years, the city would be in the red between $875,000 and $1,875,000.
“I am not saying we have to make money on recycling,” Nilges commented. “I am just saying that it has to be financially viable.”
Rates
Washington residents pay $14.18 per month for solid waste services. Seniors pay $8.50.
In comparison, residents in Union pay $15.53,;Wentzville, $15; Eureka, $25.03; Hermann, $15.03; and Sullivan, $13.85.
However, the services of the 5,780 solid waste customers in Washington are subsidized by the revenue generated by the city’s landfill. If there was no subsidy, most customers here would pay $18.04. Seniors would pay $12.29.
The subsidy is figured by adding the $270,000 deficit created by the recycling service, which is offset by landfill fees.
Nilges further explained that only about 40 percent of Washington residents recycle. If every resident recycled, the cost would be great and, hypothetically, services would cost $21.93 ($16.28 for seniors) without the landfill subsidy.
Also, Nilges said, there are “soft costs” not figured into the equations, such as the 60 hours per month city staff is working at the landfill.