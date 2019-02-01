Washington city officials are expecting a big year in 2019.
That includes the planning of a new aquatics complex, the vote on a library tax and the new direction of the parks department under a new director.
Mayor Sandy Lucy noted Wayne Dunker, the new parks and recreation director, was hired last year and has several weeks under his belt.
“We were very impressed by him during the interview process,” she said. “He brings a lot to the table of what we are looking for in a department head.
“And we are already pleased with his performance,” Lucy added. “He is very willing to learn how we do things, but he also will bring his own ideas to the table.”
Many of the projects identified prior to the half-cent sales tax approval in April 2018 impact the parks department she further stated.
“It is a hectic time for the new director but it also is exciting to be able make all of these improvements,” Lucy said.
Aquatics Complex
According to City Administrator Darren Lamb, the aquatics committee has been hard at work developing plans for a new city pool.
There already has been a great response to an online survey. More than 1,300 people have submitted input.
“We really should have a good idea of what we will do by this spring,” he said. “That includes where the complex will be, and what type.
“It has been good to get the public input and then we will select the design next.”
The pool consultant, Counsilman-Hunsaker, has sought public input through the survey and a stakeholders meeting.
“We are getting valuable information through these surveys and we are thrilled with the response,” added Lucy.
“To know that many people have a vested interest and want their voice to be heard,” she said. “We encourage all residents to fill it out and let us know what their priorities are.”
The new pool was proposed after a half-cent sales tax was approved April 2018. Next year will be spent finalizing a design, and 2021 is targeted for starting construction.
Library Tax
In April, some Washington residents will be asked to approve a 10-cent tax levy increase, raising library district property taxes to the same level as the Scenic Regional Library District.
Proposition L will be on the April 2, 2019, ballot, and only residents within the library district will vote for the proposition. Not all of the city is in the library district.
The library district’s current levy is 10 cents per $100 assessed valuation. The library board is proposing to double the levy to 20 cents per $100 assessed valuation.
The property tax generates about $125,000 annually. If the tax hike is approved by voters, it would generate approximately $250,000 each year.
“We have an incredible library with many programs that are at no charge to the patrons,” Lucy said.
A 1965 state law froze the boundaries of city library districts. Since that time, the city’s boundaries have grown, but all newly annexed areas are under the taxing jurisdiction of the Scenic Regional district.
The city does not assess the city library tax to those citizens, which would amount to double taxation. Studies have indicated that 60 percent of the people who use the city library pay taxes to the regional library district.
“Admittedly, we missed an opportunity when Scenic Regional Library went for a tax increase,” said Lucy. “The tax rate from 1965 is not relevant right now.
“Only a portion of the city can vote, so we have our work cut out for us.”
Protecting Workers
Lamb told The Missourian that the city has, or will, implement new policies that will keep workers safer.
That includes a steel shoe reimbursement program, which will give employees up to $100 to purchase steel-toed shoes.
Steel-toed shoes will prevent many foot injuries. The same program is implemented in many larger cities.
Beginning this week, the city is allowing larger, wheeled carts for trash collection.
Washington residents are now permitted to use carts up to 96 gallons, which are lifted by new mechanical cart lifters on city trash trucks. The goal is to give trash crews a brief rest while the carts are lifted and then placed back on the ground, and reduce the number of cans they lift.
For citizens who want to continue to use smaller containers, those still are acceptable. Still in place are the current codes of containers 35 gallons or less, or put in trash bags that are tied/secured to keep the trash contained. There also still is a 50-pound limit per container until the city’s ordinance is updated.
Landfill
The city is poised to open its final cell at the city landfill.
City staff is waiting for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to sign off on permits to open the cell.
City staff began moving forward in January 2018 with plans to open a landfill cell in lieu of a transfer station. The city had been exploring opening a transfer station and closing the landfill for a few years.
The DNR landfill permit on the Struckhoff farm property off of Bluff Road was set to expire last summer. The city had the option to negotiate for another phase at the landfill which could extend its life another seven to eight years.
“We really feel this is an asset to the community,” said Lucy.
Other Projects
Also in 2019, the city will take over Washington Regional Airport management from Washington Aviation beginning March 1. Washington Aviation has been operating the airport since 1997.
A Main Street sidewalk project also will begin this year.
Plans call for 5-foot-wide sidewalks on the north side of West Main Street from Tiemann Drive to Catawba Place. The project will be an extension of the Front Street sidewalks already in place.