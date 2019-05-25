The Agnes Nolting Aquatics Complex will open this Saturday, May 25, at 12:30 p.m. with several new amenities to offer.
High school juniors in the Center for Advanced Professional Studies (CAPS) Global Business and Entrepreneurship program at the Four Rivers Career Center will run the concession stand under the advisement of Cathy Jinkerson, Washington High School business department chair.
The students plan to offer hot dogs, brats, pizza, hot pretzels, nachos, popcorn, chips, candy, ice slushies, ice cream and beverages.
Also new this year, cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted for admission at the pool beginning Saturday.
Passes can be purchased daily for children 11 and under for $2.50 and for $4 for anyone 12 and older.
Individual and group season passes, as well as punch cards, may be purchased.
The Washington Parks Department also has added a porta potty near the leisure pool for guests convenience.
Special Events
The parks department will host a Flick-n-Float Thursday, July 18, as well as a Doggie Dip Monday, Aug. 12.
The Flick-n-Float will feature the movie, “Deep.”
Tot Time for children 7 and younger will begin in July. Senior Time for people 55 and over also will begin then.
Swim lessons will be offered throughout the season.
The pool will be open every day from 12:30 to 7 p.m. It will be closed on Sunday, Aug. 4, for the Washington Town & Country Fair Parade.
The season ends Sunday, Aug. 11.
For more information, call the parks department at 636-390-1080 or visit the office located in the lower level at city hall.