The Washington Parks Department announced Wednesday the Agnes Nolting Aquatics Complex will open Saturday, May 25, at 12:30 p.m.
Parks Director Wayne Dunker said the department is “excited” for the new pool season, which will be his first in Washington.
The pool season will conclude Aug. 11.
Last summer toward the end of July, the department had to close the pool before the end of the season due to pump and motor issues.
The old pump was replaced two weeks ago.
Pool hours will be 12:30-7 p.m. with the exception of the last week, which will close at 5 p.m. due to the Washington Town & Country Fair.
The pool will be closed Sunday, Aug. 4, for the Fair Parade.
Season passes can be purchased at the parks and recreation office from now until Thursday, May 24. Once the pool opens, the passes may be purchased at the complex.
An adult season pass can be purchased for $65 and a child season pass for $50. There are group passes available.
Daily admission for an adult 12 years and older is $4. Children can get in for $2.50. Punch cards also are available.
The department has added a Saturday Lap Swim option from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
The lap swim will be available Saturdays, June 8, 15, 22 and 29; and July 13, 20 and 27.
Admission for the lap swim will be $2 per person.
Pool Survey
After the half-cent sales tax was approved last April, the Washington Park Board began discussing how to improve the pool.
Talks ensued of exploring plans for a new pool that would be funded through the tax.
Pool planning entered in the public engagement process and the board voted to hire Counsilman-Hunsaker, St. Louis, as the pool consultant.
George Deines, project manager at Counsilman-Hunsaker, visited Washington in January to conduct a public forum and to speak privately with stakeholders.
The forum was held to gather feedback from the community about what they would like to see in a proposed pool.
Suggestions included a zero entry, new bathhouse and the need for an indoor pool.
After the public forum, a public survey was released online. More than 1,500 responses were completed.
The Aquatic Facility Committee held a meeting scheduled for Friday, March 1, to discuss the survey with Deines.
“We hope to find out the results of the survey,” Dunker said. “Hopefully in a couple of years we’ll build a new pool.”