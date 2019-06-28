The city of Washington is poised to have full control of the aesthetic lights on the new Highway 47 bridge over the Missouri River.
Washington Public Works Director John Nilges Monday told the Washington Area Highway and Transportation Committee that once the lights under the bridge and along the pedestrian walkway are completed, the city will be responsible for them.
According to Nilges, there are six different features that the lighting system is capable of.
“The sky is the limit as far as what we want this lighting to look like,” he said. “That concerns me a little.”
“Obviously if the sky is the limit there are a lot of options and it will be hard to come to a consensus.”
Nilges noted that he will request a “menu” for the options that the city has for potential lighting designs. That includes dimming and fading of the lights in each section.
“There is no color change, but we have the capability of the dimming. . .” he said. “There are different zones on the bridge. Each LED set is a zone and you can modify those zones as much as you want.”
The city will be tasked with developing an internal policy if there is a request to change the lighting, Nilges explained. For example, during a fireworks show at the riverfront or another event near the bridge.
“If there is a change to what you see every day, what is that process?” he asked. “We are essentially going to have six different effects programmed into the system.”
The policy and “menu” will be presented to the city council. Nilges said he will ask for renderings of the options.
Lighting Decision
Mayor Sandy Lucy noted that during bridge enhancement committee meetings, in 2013, the group agreed that the lights would be brighter in the center and dim as they reach outward to “highlight” the shape of the girders and piers.
The linear LED lights will be mounted along the underside of the girders close to the pier cap. It will light the face of the pier cap while setting the raised panel in shadow.
“When we were deciding on lights as a committee, they were going to be lights with no movement,” she said. “And Gothic features, when the lights shine on it would give some dimensions.”
Maintenance
According to Nilges, the city must begin budgeting to maintain the lights.
“If a light is out, or gets mud on it, those calls come to the city and we are the ones responsible to fix that once (lighting) goes live,” he said.
“My concern here is if one of the circuit boards goes out on some of the pier lighting. That pier light may be out for sometime to mobilize,” Nilges added. “It is not us going out on a bucket truck — it is a much different situation.”
Nilges said the city’s IT department would train to change the lights. The programming and training is included in the contract.
He said the lighting contractor still must place pier lighting on the bridge.
“They can’t do much work there until the river goes down,” Nilges said.