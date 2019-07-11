The Washington Planning and Zoning Commission Monday approved the preliminary plat and rezoning of two lots on South Point Road.
The council voted 8-0 to approve the requests by Cathy Bledsoe, with Re/MAX Central, for the rezoning and plat approval in order to secure bank funding to sell a duplex located at 4967 and 4971 South Point Road in the Stone Crest subdivision.
Both requests must be approved by the Washington City Council.
The proposed plat subdivides the lot into Lot 78A and Lot 78B placing each duplex on a lot of its own. The plat shows the appropriate easements and meets the minimum lot size requirements of 6,000 square feet, according to city staff.
The applicant requested to rezone the property from R-2 Two-Family Residential to R-1C Single-Family Attached to allow for zero lot lines between each structure.
The separation of duplexes has become necessary because most banks no longer finance duplexes that are sold as one unit.
Duplexes with zero lot lines are considered separate buildings.
City staff recommended approval of the preliminary plat and rezoning of the property.