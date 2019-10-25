A city street paving and reconstruction project — encompassing multiple roadways — is on schedule despite a few hiccups along the way.
Washington Public Works Director John Nilges told The Missourian that the “localized” work on Old Highway 100, a major piece to the project, has been completed. That portion of the work included the reconstruction of the concrete approach near Fifth Street.
The scope of the project was only the 150 feet where trucks were stopping at the intersection. Nilges added it was an asphalt “low-laying subbase” that was torn out and replaced with concrete.
In September, the city entered into a contract for $302,441.05 with Lamke Trenching & Excavating, Inc., Marthasville, for work on Lafayette Street sidewalks, Meadowlark Drive, Duncan Avenue and Old Highway 100.
According to Nilges, crews have encountered “minor” challenges with other components to the overall roadway package.
Sidewalks
Nilges explained that while crews were digging to install sidewalks along Lafayette Street, it was found that the clay storm sewer underground was more shallow than expected. He said the clay pipe was cracking, which called for replacement.
“If we build new curb, gutters and sidewalks that will last for a decade, it makes sense to replace the pipe that could go in a couple of years,” he said.
Nilges further added that, due to rain, the metal pipe that replaced the clay pipe was raised and the construction crews had additional work to clear the pipe of water and then install it.
“The work became a bigger scope, but the end result will be the same,” he commented.
The Lafayette Street project includes new sidewalks from Fourth Street to Third Street.
The project also includes milling for asphalt overlay on Meadowlark Drive from High Street to Stafford Street; and Duncan Avenue from Highway 47 to Madison Avenue. Both of which have been completed, other than minor “punch list” items.
The overall project was under the budgeted amount of $425,000, and under the engineer’s estimate for the work, which was $401,243.65.
There were four other bidders for the package: K.J. Unnerstall Construction, $323,518; Pace Construction Company, LLC, $399,485; Krupp Construction, $406,155.62; and Byrne & Jones Construction, $507,558.89.
Water Main Break
In addition to the other work, the project included ADA ramps in front of the city pool, and new curb and gutter on Eckelkamp Court across from Dairy Queen.
According to Nilges, after the work to install the ramps near the city pool was completed, and a concrete pad was poured on High Street, a water main broke. He said there was no way to tell that the line would break before the concrete was poured.
Although the city recently began implementing a policy to replace water lines before paving streets, the criteria did not apply for High Street at that location.
“If multiple breaks occur on one block, we try and replace that water line,” he said. “There were no other breaks (in the water line under High Street).”