The Washington Parks Department’s fees and charges committee has begun working on soccer fees.
The park board was updated on the committee’s progress at Wednesday night’s meeting.
The committee, which met in mid-March to begin discussions, is proposing for unlit game fees to stay the same at $25, but for games using the lights, the fees should increase $5 from $35 to $40.
The $40 will cover game fees as well as fees for the lights, which cost $15 an hour.
“Another major development is charging for practices,” Parks Director Wayne Dunker said. “The soccer association wanted to have its most competitive teams to be able to practice on the game field. Right now, the teams aren’t allowed to have practices on the game fields.”
The teams can hold practices on other park fields around the city at no charge, but not on the game fields due to maintenance costs.
The proposed practice costs are the same as the proposed game fees. Dunker said this would help with restoring the fields so they’re game ready.
The committee met with the soccer board Friday to discuss the proposed game and practice fees.
Dunker said nothing has been decided yet and the committee will meet again.
The committee will make an official recommendation to the park board, but the city council will have the final say.