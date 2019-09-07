There is a three- to five-year plan to make major Downtown infrastructure upgrades, according to Washington city officials.
John Nilges, public works director, Tuesday told the Washington City Council he will seek a transportation alternative program (TAP) grant this fall to do a portion of the work.
The comments were in response to Downtown Washington business owners concerned about tax funds assisting a private business during the rehab of the Waterworks Building at Rennick Park.
Rick Marquart, who is the owner of The Landing and Cowan’s Restaurant with his wife, said he would prefer tax money go toward upgrades on Front Street by already established businesses.
City Administrator Darren Lamb stated the sales tax funds to upgrade the Waterworks Building are not being done to accommodate a specific business, but are needed at the city-owned structure. See a related story in this issue of The Missourian.
“I have some issues with sidewalks that I think need to be addressed,” Marquart said. “If I don’t ever say anything, I figure you are never going to know my concerns.”
In addition to sidewalks, Marquart has been pushing for the burial of power lines on Front Street in front of The Landing, similar to the work done east of his buildings. The Marquarts also own several other buildings and businesses, including Otis Campbell’s, also on Front Street.
In 2017, the Marquarts first approached the city council about extending the project to bury lines on Front Street to the west in front of their buildings. At the time work was being planned to bury the lines on Front Street between Jefferson and Lafayette streets.
Several years ago, the city worked with Ameren Missouri to move the large distribution power line from Front Street to Third Street, but smaller utility lines, including electrical service lines, cable and phone lines, remained overhead.
“We do have discussions with Ameren in regards to burying the lines,” Lamb said. “That is the last set of lines that needs to be buried down on Front Street.”
Marquart said he was notified Tuesday that Ameren pushed back the time line of when the lines will be buried so the power company can address lines on Third Street for industrial electricity customers.
“Burying those lines will go right in front of the OC (Otis Campbell’s), right in front of The Landing . . .,” Lamb added.
According to Nilges, the city is working with Ameren on multiple city projects.
“Ameren has a very large investment that they are looking to get done in the next two to three years,” Nilges said. “That includes electrical projects Downtown and on Third Street. We are trying to coordinate those projects.”
Nilges added that the Third Street reconstruction project already is funded and work will be conducted in 2023.
Part of the city’s plan for Downtown would utilize TAP grant funds, if they are approved.
“That would be new intersections, new pavers basically the whole gambit,” Nilges said. “There is a four- to five-year plan to redo all of those things. If you coordinate them the right way, and stack the projects, you don’t have utility cuts after putting sidewalks in.
“That is where we are at — getting to the critical path where in four to five years it will be brand new and will be that way for the next 40,” he said.
The TAP grant is funded through the Missouri Department of Transportation and the federal government. EWGW administers the grant.
The grant provides funding for on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure projects for improving nondriver access to public transportation and enhanced mobility, community improvement activities, environmental mitigation, and safe routes to school projects.
“The city has done a great job, but this one kind of stung a bit,” Marquart said about the Waterworks Building project. “I just want things to be fair and on a fair playing field.”