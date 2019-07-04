The Washington City Council agreed to a downtown rehabilitation project that will include both commercial and residential space on Front Street.
On Monday, the council voted 7-0 to approve a mini TIF (Tax Increment Financing) agreement for the Mroz property located at 18 E. Front St. The mini TIF also is referred to as a small TIF. Councilwoman Gretchen Pettet was not at the meeting.
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, explained that developers, Riverfront Leather, intends to rehabilitate the historic structure and utilize the Historic Facade Program and the Upstairs Residential Program which would provide rebates for a portion of the increased property taxes.
According to Maniaci, plans call for four commercial units on the street level along Front Street and an additional six residential units on the upper floor.
A TIF is a tool provided by the state, allowing local governments to capture 80 percent of the incremental property tax to assist in the cost of redevelopment of such an area.
For the small TIF, a portion of the increase in revenue from the rehabilitation will go to the developer instead of the special allocation fund.
Riverfront Leather president Ed Mroz, the building owner, is working with contractor Matthew Flagg, Flagg Enterprises LLC.
The company will be eligible for $40,000 in possible rebates through the facade program, and $30,000 in possible rebates through the Upstairs Residential Program. The rebates are only available up to those amounts, or until the program expires in 2030, whichever comes first, Maniaci noted.
The applicant is estimating an increase of $4,029 in property taxes annually, allowing them up to $3,223 in rebates each year. The estimate is based off the Franklin County Assessor’s current records.
If an assessment increases dramatically, the 80 percent rebate increases. Sales tax is collected in its entirety and placed in the existing TIF district, Maniaci said.
Under that estimate, he explained, Riverfront Leather would not “max out” the program, but it would continue to request rebates until 2030.
Since Mroz will be utilizing funds from the small TIF program, the design plans are mandatory review and mandatory compliance through the Washington Historic Preservation Commission.
The plans were approved by the commission in March. During the commission meeting, Flagg stated that the building has an interesting history, and had been both blown up and burnt down. The building has been rebuilt several times, he noted.
Rehab Plans
During the March historic preservation meeting, it was stated that plans include redoing the front of the building through laser work.
A few of the bricks do not match the majority of the bricks on the building. The laser work will use a dye to stain the bricks.
The contractor also intends to add three windows below the existing windows. They will be commercial, aluminum frame windows.
There are plans to install a new garage door which will be a dark color.
According to information submitted by Flagg to the city, the total estimated construction costs are $387,861.20.
Plans call for:
• enovation of the basement of the warehouse and the addition of four commercial rental units;
• eplacement of all of the plumbing in the building out to the main and “stub out” of the floor for future use upstairs;
• pdate the electric throughout the building and add meters for future use;
• pdate the complete Front Street side of the building, including windows, brick work, masonry wall cap, gutters and scupper boxes, garage door, sidewalk/curb gutter; and
• ultiple other items to both the interior and exterior of the building.
Small TIF
The only other mini TIF in Washington was approved last year for Rick and Karen Marquart to rehab the Langenberg Hat Building for a mixed-use building with a restaurant and apartments on the bottom floor and apartments on the second floor. The building now houses Streetside Tacos at 330 W. Front St.
The mini-TIF program was created in 2012.
“If the program was more popular we would screen for what is best for the community,” Maniaci said. “This is only the second small TIF so there is not any concern of hemorrhaging our small TIF funds.”
The program uses an already established TIF to support specific rehab projects. Maniaci said the program is a smaller version of the TIF that requires less legal fees and paperwork.