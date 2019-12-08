There may soon be a window for city crews and the bridge contractor to haul rock to the Washington Municipal Airport.
John Nilges, public works director, said the Missouri River still is too high for crews to remove the rock causeway, but as it gets colder, water going into the river in North Dakota and South Dakota will freeze.
The causeway is the working surface where equipment was located during construction of the bridge over the Missouri River. The contractor is required to remove the causeway as part of the project. There is an estimated 12,000 cubic yards of rock to be hauled.
Essentially, the city is getting 12,000 cubic yards of material at no cost, Nilges said.
“I would think in the middle of winter in the Dakotas, where all of the water is coming from, it would freeze so there may be a little window in there,” he said.
This past September, the council formalized a deal between the city and Alberici Constructors to take the rock and materials to the airport where it will be used as fill.
“In the near future we will have an opportunity for the stone to come out of the causeway,” Nilges said. “Alberici is essentially hauling this material for free to the airport.”
No rock has been removed yet, but there has been decking from the old bridge moved to the airport site.
“They (Alberici) need a 12- to 14-foot river stage, which I don’t think has been seen since last January — they were hoping to start Monday (Dec. 2) but the river jumped up to 16 to 17 feet,” said Nilges, adding it is expected to take seven to 10 days to move all of the rock to the airport.
“It will be gang busters moving that rock over there,” he said.
According to Nilges, once the rock is moved, street department crews will move the rock to where it needs to be.
“We will be working to get the stone placed and compacted in a low area to essentially make it pad ready, which would save us quite a bit of cost on hangar construction,” he added.
A consultant will be on hand to witness the work.
“So we can show the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) that it was done in a controlled manner,” Nilges said.
Causeway
The construction staging area was built over eastern portions of the Rotary Riverfront Trail. The trail has been closed since September 2016 to provide a construction staging area for the new bridge.
According to Nilges, the trail must be rebuilt after the wrecking crew clears the site, which will be next year, before it will be reopened.
A large area was needed for construction workers to assemble steel cages for the piers and for the concrete trucks to move around. There still is construction equipment being stored on the south side of the river.
Alberici laid down rock on the trail in an attempt to minimize trail damage. But, large trucks with heavy material have been driving over it.
Hangar Plans
Nilges added that the rock will help for future plans to build an additional hangar, which is “three to four years out.”
At the November Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee, Nilges stated that the hangars are full. There are 36 hangars in three buildings at the airport. In addition, there is a waiting list with 16 names on it.
On Monday, Nilges stated that he wants to continue to set funds aside before building a new hangar.
Each year, the airport receives $150,000 in annual entitlement funds from the federal government. He added that the city can only maintain a balance of $450,000 in entitlement funds before the money must be spent or given back.
The city’s cost for a new hanger is about $600,000, so the if the city saved entitlement funds to the maximum balance of $450,000, it would still not fund the entire cost of the structure.
There is $163,000 in the fund now, Nilges added. He further stated that the city can borrow federal funds a few years ahead by paying interest.
Projects at the airport are funded 90 percent by the federal government and 10 percent locally.