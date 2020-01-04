City of Washington crews started off the new year by moving and replacing an old sewer line.
A block of Third Street between Jefferson and Market streets was closed to traffic Thursday so crews could work.
Director of Public Works John Nilges said the project wasn’t planned, but is the result of a homeowner discovering an old sewer line.
Nilges said a homeowner on Third Street received a permit to replace their driveway. When they went to remove it, an old clay sewer was found under the ground. Further excavation revealed a sewer lateral that connected multiple property owners.
Nilges said at least four property owners were served by the line.
The location of the sewer line, underneath private property, is actually against city ordinance. Nilges said it’s fairly common, however, in the older parts of town.
Once the city became aware of the issue, it moved quickly to address it. The line needs to be moved under city property so, in case of a future issue, the city doesn’t need a homeowner’s permission to address the problem.
The line also is old and damaged and needed to be replaced anyway, Nilges said. Crews discovered several holes that lead to infiltration.
The new pipe is made from a newer material, he said.
Crews were working Thursday to move the line underneath Third Street. Nilges said the asphalt likely would be patched in the spring.
The goal was to have the work done quickly. Nilges said it wasn’t quite an emergency based on the nature of the project, but it was based on the forecast. He said crews wanted to have the work wrapped up before any rain fell this weekend.
By Thursday evening, the road was reopened to traffic.