By Gregg Jones
Missourian Staff Writer
The Washington City Council Monday formalized an agreement with a longtime industry in the community that is expected to bring 40 new jobs within the next five years.
The council voted 6-0 to approve issuing Chapter 100 industrial revenue bonds for the major expansion project for Melton Machine & Control Company (MMCC). Councilman Steve Sullentrup abstained from the vote. Councilman Mark Hidritch was not at the meeting.
The ordinance authorizes the city to issue up to $30 million in tax-exempt bonds to finance a new plant and equipping of the facility.
According to Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, the discussion between the city and MMCC began three years ago when the company sought to double the size of its facility, and furnish the new manufacturing facility with new equipment.
Melton currently employs 170 full-time employees, and it is annually at — or near — the top 10 of the largest employers in Washington.
After five years, the company would be the seventh largest employer in Washington, Maniaci stated.
“This is a company that we want to retain jobs locally, but we also want to help them grow here,” Maniaci said. “It was brought to our attention that they were looking for opportunities elsewhere — like all companies do when they are looking at the most effective way to grow and move forward.”
The company primarily designs and constructs automated arc welding systems that are used to build exhaust assemblies, seat frames, suspension components and ride control products such as shock absorbers and struts.
“We knew that we wanted to use all of the tools in our tool belt to help Melton grow, but also to make sure they wanted to stay in Washington,” Maniaci told the council.
He added that every community has programs to lure companies. The city steered Melton toward the state programs and tax abatement.
“Which is our largest tool for landing companies,” Maniaci said.
“(MMCC) is one of the highest paid manufacturers in Franklin County, so it is a company we do not want to lose,” he added.
Salaries
Under the agreement, Melton’s property taxes will be abated by 50 percent if the company meets annual employee benchmarks, beginning with three new jobs by Sept. 30, 2020, with a minimum average salary of $40,000 and increasing annually to a total of 40 new jobs by Sept. 30, 2024, paying a minimum average salary of $40,000.
If the company employs fewer than the required number of jobs during the first five years, the company will be required to pay 60 percent of the abated taxes.
Furthermore, the agreement is extended to 10 years under the agreement that 70 percent of the taxes will be abated if the company maintains a total of 220 jobs in Washington with the average minimum salary for 50 jobs of $55,000.
If MMCC does not meet the six- to 10-year benchmarks, the company will be required to pay 100 percent of the taxes that had been abated.
“We think this sets a very good precedent,” Maniaci stated.
He added that although 50 percent of the taxes will be abated for the first five years, due to the size of the Melton construction project, there still will be a substantial tax revenue increase coming to the city.
“This is an excellent deal we have been able to strike with Melton,” Maniaci said.
Expansion
MMCC purchased 41.2 acres in the Elmer C. Heidmann Industrial Park as part of the expansion project. The sale of Lot 25 was the largest industrial property sale ever in Washington.
The MMCC project will more than double the size of Melton’s current operations and will include a 74,000-square-foot corporate office, training and conference space.
The new facility will replace Melton’s existing 154,000-square-foot building off Bluff Road and will improve collaboration and support with the firm’s nearby subsidiary, Computech Manufacturing Company.
Doubling the size of the industry is phase one of the project, which is in the company’s 10-year plan.
According to Melton Machine CEO Stacy Lindsey, 2020 marks major milestones for the employee-owned company.
It is the 50-year anniversary of the company, which was founded in 1970 by Vernon L. Melton. In 1975, the industry moved to Washington, making the next year 45 years in the community.
“We will continue to grow,” Lindsey said. “We take great pride in being a member of the community.”