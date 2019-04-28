The Washington Public Library Board of Trustees has voted to pursue a reciprocal lending agreement with St. Charles City-County Library District that would allow patrons of both districts to borrow materials from either district.
The St. Charles City-County Library District will vote in May on whether to enter into an agreement with Washington.
Washington Public Library Director Claire Miller included a similar agreement between St. Charles City-County Library District and the Scenic Regional Library in the board meeting packet as an example of how the arrangement would work.
That agreement states that the two libraries will “cooperate in the circulation of library materials for the mutual advantage of their patrons.” It would allow for both library districts to extend specific privileges to individuals who are residents of the other district.
Miller said the reciprocal agreement between the Washington Public Library and St. Charles City-County Library District would allow Washington patrons to go to any of their branches and get a card at their library for free with a valid ID or proof of address.
She noted that normally out-of-county patrons would have to pay a $25 fee to obtain a library card.
“This will allow for people in Augusta and right over the river to have access to our resources for free,” Miller said. “Since the Washington public schools extend that far, I think it’s only fair. The patrons then will have access to all of the library’s materials except for Hoopla, but the Washington patrons have access to Hoopla through the Scenic Regional Library anyway.”
The proposed agreement would not include a courier system between the two districts so patrons will have to return their items to the same library.
“Because we have so many interchangeable patrons we thought that it would be something to look at,” Miller said. “Benefits are really for the patrons. Patrons can use all of the E-resources that they have.”
“Honestly, I think the biggest benefit would be that our school district extends into this county,” said Katie Dieckhaus, board member. “So then we can service all of our school district.”
Board president Leon Hove confirmed the agreement would not come at an expense for the Washington Public Library.
“We just have to make sure we keep an eye on whether we start seeing an increase in loss from that area,” Dieckhaus said.
The St. Charles City-County Library District has branches in Wentzville, St. Peters, O’Fallon and Augusta.